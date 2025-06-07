UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. Wall Street Zen lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.89 million, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.79.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $269.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

