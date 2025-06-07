UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,464,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,555,000 after acquiring an additional 115,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPRY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals
In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,678.40. This represents a 87.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent L. Saunders sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,710,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,971 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,888. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.8%
SPRY opened at $14.49 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.84.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ARS Pharmaceuticals
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.