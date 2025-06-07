UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Matthews International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Matthews International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Matthews International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $685.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $427.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.22%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

