UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,975 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mission Produce by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 274,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.15 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $757,542.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,000. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

