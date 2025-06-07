UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $106.15 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $159.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.01.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 24.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.