UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Winmark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.95, for a total value of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $24,144,123.85. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $432.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.61. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $295.79 and a 12-month high of $436.54.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 million. Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

