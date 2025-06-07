UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 12,689 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,841 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $13.29 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.57%.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,543.96. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Asher sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,225.05. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

