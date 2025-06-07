UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 41,919 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,919 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,879.68. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of CXM opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

