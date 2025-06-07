UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 44,359 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,359 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
Novavax Stock Up 6.6%
Shares of NVAX stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.80.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $666.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 610.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Novavax
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- What is a SEC Filing?
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.