UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 6,268 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Utz Brands by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,173.08. This trade represents a 7.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jr. Werzyn purchased 8,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $94,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,970 shares in the company, valued at $271,275.70. The trade was a 53.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Utz Brands Price Performance

UTZ stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $352.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

