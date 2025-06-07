UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 6,936 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 948.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCSC has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

ScanSource Trading Up 0.2%

SCSC opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.17 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $72,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,150.24. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

