UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 586,003 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 91,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 167,594 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 797,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solas Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 417.7% during the 4th quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 641,423 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Trading Up 0.3%

Par Pacific stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

