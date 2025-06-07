UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5%

SAFT stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.27. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.71 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.86%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.62%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

