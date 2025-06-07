UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 3,399 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 76,751 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 777,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 66,371 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:PMT opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $44.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.36 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Lynch bought 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $34,967.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,436.10. This trade represents a 6.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.