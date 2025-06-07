UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 3,723 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHC. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of BHC stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.34. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

