UBS Group Raises Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $129.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $88.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $127.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.59 and its 200 day moving average is $95.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.38 and a beta of 0.83. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $128.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The business had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,830,158.20. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $283,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,434.72. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,528 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.