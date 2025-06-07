UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 198.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in UiPath were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $71,191,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,890,000 after buying an additional 3,180,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after buying an additional 2,072,089 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,459,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,385,000 after buying an additional 1,432,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in UiPath by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,456,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,217,000 after buying an additional 1,296,382 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.59 and a beta of 1.06. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

