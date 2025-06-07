UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Position Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,021,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,122,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,705 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,032,000 after purchasing an additional 68,634 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,480 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMBF. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $550,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,417,490.45. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Up 2.9%

UMBF stock opened at $104.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

