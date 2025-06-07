UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

UMH has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

UMH Properties stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 128.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. UMH Properties has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $20.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 750.00%.

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $427,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,937,684.15. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 39,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $677,159.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,721.38. This trade represents a 25.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,564 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 101.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 80,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,719,000 after buying an additional 134,761 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after buying an additional 48,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

