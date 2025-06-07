Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,248,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,733,000. NVIDIA comprises about 5.9% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of NVIDIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

