Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,347,000 after acquiring an additional 386,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,437,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 551.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 81,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Universal Logistics from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $24.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $640.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.00. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $382.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

