USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.14 and traded as high as $26.17. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 146,660 shares changing hands.

USAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.79 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 62.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 308.82%.

In other USA Compression Partners news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at $554,976. This represents a 73.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 82.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after buying an additional 1,296,339 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 32.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,651,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,491,000 after buying an additional 1,141,556 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 381,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

