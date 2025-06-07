Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 3,092.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

