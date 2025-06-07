Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.40 and traded as low as $14.53. Valhi shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 31,998 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on VHI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valhi from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $414.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Valhi had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $538.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Valhi by 6,670.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Valhi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

