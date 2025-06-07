Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.13. Vaso shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 41,525 shares traded.

Vaso Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter. Vaso had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

