Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 85,033 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Veracyte stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $47.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -183.07 and a beta of 2.14.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

