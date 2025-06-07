Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has C$11.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$11.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.89.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$9.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$7.29 and a one year high of C$16.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

