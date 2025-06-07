VersaBank’s (VBNK) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of VersaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $10.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $10.40 target price on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Get VersaBank alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VBNK

VersaBank Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. VersaBank has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.99.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in VersaBank in the 1st quarter worth about $622,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VersaBank by 66.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of VersaBank by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,012,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 125,270 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 103.3% during the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 19.6% during the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 761,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VersaBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.