Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 860 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 118.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 28,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $772,820.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,412,875.88. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $48,195.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,275,541.72. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,937 shares of company stock worth $3,285,279 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

