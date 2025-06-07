Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 134.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,979,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,491,000 after buying an additional 165,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $259,273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,372,000 after purchasing an additional 192,078 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,549,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Q1 EBITDA beat expectations, Q2 EBITDA estimate raised to 439M from 351M Barclays boosted their target price on Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE AA opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -175.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

