Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 1,866 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 218.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Certara were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 839.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Certara by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Certara by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERT. Barclays upgraded Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Certara Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.44. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.