Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 287 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 652.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 331 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AAON were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AAON by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AAON by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,260,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,615,000 after buying an additional 150,207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON opened at $96.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.03. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 37,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $3,651,959.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,714.80. This represents a 36.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,617.92. This represents a 70.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,823 shares of company stock worth $7,122,451 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities raised shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

