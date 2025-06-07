Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 300 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 245.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOD opened at $93.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.16. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

