Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 317 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 118.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACLS opened at $63.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $192.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.86 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. William Blair lowered Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $104,166.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,646.50. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

