Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 807 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 142.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Barclays PLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 474.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Fox Factory by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $1,710,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $54.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.71 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

