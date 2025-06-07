Versant Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 1,724 Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Perella Weinberg Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of PWP opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.65. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.29 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.12%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.