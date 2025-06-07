Versant Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 1,784 Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,784 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRC. Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,022 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Tejon Ranch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.13 million, a PE ratio of -1,611,300.00 and a beta of 0.62. Tejon Ranch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

