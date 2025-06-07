Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 19,346 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 151,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $652.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

