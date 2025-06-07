Versant Capital Management Inc Has $27,000 Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 355.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $18,019,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $205.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $207.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

