Versant Capital Management Inc Has $27,000 Stock Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 154.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,552,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 683.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 306,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 267,826 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,142,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 148,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 118,153 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VPG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $371.10 million, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.23%. Research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

