Versant Capital Management Inc Has $28,000 Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,167,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,775,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $256.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.44 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSFS. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

