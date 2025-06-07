Versant Capital Management Inc Has $29,000 Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 9,400.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,517,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,656,000 after purchasing an additional 368,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,513,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $82,833,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $125.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -86.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average is $120.90. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 9,374 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $1,198,090.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,862.93. This trade represents a 25.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,471 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $647,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,300. This represents a 15.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,847 shares of company stock worth $55,117,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

