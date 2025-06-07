Versant Capital Management Inc Has $32,000 Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 1,319.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 339.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 391.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.09. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $334,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,842.50. The trade was a 10.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 10,575 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $227,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,817.28. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,021 shares of company stock worth $3,738,636. 10.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

