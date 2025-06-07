Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 152.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 885.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 140,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

FC opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FC shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Read More

