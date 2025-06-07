Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 1,742.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,218.68. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $100,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,378 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,059.98. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

BRBR opened at $60.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.65.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

