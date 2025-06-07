Versant Capital Management Inc Makes New $31,000 Investment in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 12,961.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint Trading Up 3.2%

AVPT opened at $19.56 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -391.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on AvePoint

Insider Activity at AvePoint

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,312,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,826,510.95. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $9,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,157,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,733,614.07. The trade was a 30.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,000 shares of company stock worth $11,089,500. Company insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.