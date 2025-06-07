Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 402.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,714,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,756,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,771,000 after buying an additional 901,111 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,486,000 after buying an additional 885,071 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 300.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 712,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 534,938 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $328.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLJ. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 10,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,462.51. This trade represents a 8.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

