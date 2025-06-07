Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 1,267.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,990,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,487,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $27.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.07 and a beta of 2.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veracyte

Veracyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.