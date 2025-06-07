Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 1,267.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,990,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,487,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares during the period.
Veracyte Stock Performance
NASDAQ VCYT opened at $27.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.07 and a beta of 2.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.
