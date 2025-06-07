Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 1,215 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Unity Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,999,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $6,597,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,398,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,287,072.94. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $56,032.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,347 shares in the company, valued at $217,940.17. This represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,286,987 shares of company stock valued at $30,302,451. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Unity Software Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE U opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $30.88.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.77 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

