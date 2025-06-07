Versant Capital Management Inc Takes $30,000 Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJT. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $1,563,466.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,615.63. The trade was a 54.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $324,301.12. This represents a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,082. Insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Trading Up 2.2%

PJT Partners stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.36. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.77 and a 52 week high of $190.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

